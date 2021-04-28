Report: Man robs Springfield Speedway with alleged box cutter

One employee said the man entered the store and began looking around before he poured a cup of coffee and made his way to the register.

Explore Mercy Health to host healthy eating event at COhatch

“After the last customer left, the unknown male made his way behind the counter and pulled what was described to be a box cutter on (the employee), requesting the money inside the register. She explained that the male at one point attempted to stab her with the box cutter, but she was able to deflect the male’s arm,” the report stated.