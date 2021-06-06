Renamed annual Clark County fatherhood honor goes national

This a part of ULM’s revamped approach to recognizing fathers.

“One of our mission’s original strategies has been to encourage men to be the best dads they can be for their children, families and communities,” said Williams. “It is one of the most important responsibilities a man has in life. The Good Dad Award is a way to counter the negative images of fathers that are so pervasive in entertainment. It’s a way to assist others in obeying the biblical command to honor fathers.”

The aim of The Good Dad Award is to recognize the crucial role fathers play in their children’s well-being and development, and to raise awareness of the value of fathers in their families and in their communities. The award identifies and honors outstanding fathers for their exceptional commitment to raising their children and/or for their exemplary contributions to the development of children in their communities.

In 2011, Springfield-based Urban Light Ministries announced a new fatherhood award called My Dad ROCKS. The name of the award changed in 2014 to the Clark County Community Fatherhood Awards. Eligibility expanded to include father figures of every type, and nominators no longer needed to be the minor child of the nominee. In 2020, a record 23 fathers received the award.

“Any male serving in a father-type role needs encouragement and should be honored, as he may be the only dad some children and youth have,” Williams said. “This includes grandfathers and other male relatives, mentors, coaches, teachers and others who are important to children.”

ULM’s resources for fathers includes its free online introduction to healthy fatherhood course POPS 101. It is available in English and Spanish and online at www.urbanlight.org. Available are a video series for fathers, a downloadable dads devotional, the book and study guide “Father Love: The Powerful Resource Every Dad Needs” by Williams, and other materials. ULM also provides fatherhood workshops and courses for use by churches, organizations and conferences.