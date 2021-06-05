Women’s Club award ceremony returns after COVID-19 cancelation

The Empowering Women One by One Award presentation will return after a year of cancelation due to COVID-19.
The Springfield City Federation of Women’s Clubs will host the awards at its luncheon at noon on June 12.
The luncheon will take place at The Woman’s Town Club, located at 805 E. High St. in Springfield.
Shannon Meadows, the Community Development Director for the city of Springfield, will receive the 2021 Empowering Women - One by One Award. Meadows will be presented a framed certificate and blue cobalt glass award at the luncheon by Nadine Steele, City Federation Empowering Women chairperson and first vice president.
Meadows was nominated Springfield resident Harold H. Frost.
Meadows has worked as Springfield’s community development director for over 20 years. She manages five city divisions including Planning & Zoning and Code Enforcement, Building Regulations, Housing Rehabilitation, Development Programs, and Human Relations. Meadows also serves as a Girl Scout leader.
As the awards luncheon was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Wendy G. Ford, who won the City Federation’s Empowering Women - One by One Award winner in 2020, will also be present to receive her award. Ford was nominated by Marianne L. Nave.
The City Federation Empowering Women annual award presentation began in June 2009 to honor women of the Clark County community who are nominated and selected as an Empowering Woman by her peers.
Reservations and masks will be required for the luncheon.
Those who cannot attend the meal may view the Empowering Women presentation if they arrive by 12:45 p.m.
For luncheon reservations or more information on the federation, call President Sandy Justice at (937) 244-7007.