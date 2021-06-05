Women’s Club award ceremony returns after COVID-19 cancelation

Meadows has worked as Springfield’s community development director for over 20 years. She manages five city divisions including Planning & Zoning and Code Enforcement, Building Regulations, Housing Rehabilitation, Development Programs, and Human Relations. Meadows also serves as a Girl Scout leader.

As the awards luncheon was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic, Wendy G. Ford, who won the City Federation’s Empowering Women - One by One Award winner in 2020, will also be present to receive her award. Ford was nominated by Marianne L. Nave.

The City Federation Empowering Women annual award presentation began in June 2009 to honor women of the Clark County community who are nominated and selected as an Empowering Woman by her peers.

Reservations and masks will be required for the luncheon.

Those who cannot attend the meal may view the Empowering Women presentation if they arrive by 12:45 p.m.

For luncheon reservations or more information on the federation, call President Sandy Justice at (937) 244-7007.