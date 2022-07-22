Red Roof Inn to close center in Springfield, affecting 106 employees

Red Roof Inn has filed a notice with the state that it will be closing a contact center in Springfield, a move that will affect more than 100 team members.
Representatives of the hotel chain said it will be closing its entire contact center at Red Roof Inn Reservations at 1650 Upper Valley Pike.
The closure will occur in September and will affect 106 employees, according to a notice submitted to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The notice did not specify the reason for the pending closure but stated that a variety of positions associated with that operation would be affected. Those employees could be laid off. Company officials said the impacted team members do not have bumping rights and are not represented by a union.
The notice was provided pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, which requires employers to give official notice to certain government units or officials of a pending mass layoff or permanent closure.
Red Roof Inn also operates a hotel on Leffel Lane.
About the Author