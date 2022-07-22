springfield-news-sun logo
Red Roof Inn to close center in Springfield, affecting 106 employees

A file photo of a Red Roof Inn.

By Hasan Karim
36 minutes ago

Red Roof Inn has filed a notice with the state that it will be closing a contact center in Springfield, a move that will affect more than 100 team members.

Representatives of the hotel chain said it will be closing its entire contact center at Red Roof Inn Reservations at 1650 Upper Valley Pike.

The closure will occur in September and will affect 106 employees, according to a notice submitted to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The notice did not specify the reason for the pending closure but stated that a variety of positions associated with that operation would be affected. Those employees could be laid off. Company officials said the impacted team members do not have bumping rights and are not represented by a union.

The notice was provided pursuant to the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1988, which requires employers to give official notice to certain government units or officials of a pending mass layoff or permanent closure.

Red Roof Inn also operates a hotel on Leffel Lane.

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

