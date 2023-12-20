Red Hot Holiday Stomp to heat up the season in Springfield

Approximately 70 tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis the evening of the show for $15 each for either rowed seating up front or standing room in the bar; doors will open at 6. United Senior Services members have reserved seats for the event.

For seven years, Stoll, the executive director of the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra, has performed an annual concert for United Senior Services and this year it will combine with another annual holiday fixture, former WBLY DJ and master of ceremonies Dick Hatfield’s Hort! Christmas celebration.

The Jazz Stomp will feature two sets of holiday classics, while Hatfield, also known as The Imperial Debubba, will complement the mood with tales of historic downtown Springfield, slide shows and Super 8 movies on the State’s two-story screen.

“This is a thrill to be playing in a place the community remembers, honoring what Springfield was and pointing to its future,” said Stoll.

The State, which operated for years as a movie theater, has recently reopened for live shows, movies and other community events after undergoing extensive renovations.

While Stoll and the Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra played a holiday concert at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. last weekend, he said Friday’s show will have a different feel. This is his eight-piece band and will perform the tunes in New Orleans and modern jazz style.

“It’s smaller, but more fast-paced. If people love big band, this is still agile with a lot of the jazz orchestra’s band members. You’ll get to hear a lot more solos and great music in different styles,” Stoll said. “You haven’t lived until you’ve heard your favorites played like this.”

Josh Weston will be the guest vocalist. Local audiences may have seen him sing as one of the featured performers on the “Finding Harmony” television special filmed here in 2022.

While he’s seen plenty of movies at the State, Stoll has never performed there, save for a short set at the Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival, and is looking forward to it.

“It’s striking how different the State is,” he said. “The look and sound system are great. It’s these people who are doing shows like this that are part of a visionary leadership that says this community deserves first-class arts and to bring a show like ours to the State, we couldn’t be happier.”

HOW TO GO

What: Todd Stoll’s “Imperial Red Hot Holiday Stomp” featuring Dick Hatfield

Where: State Theater, 19 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22

Admission: $15, limited to approximately 70 tickets

More info: www.facebook.com/springfieldstatetheater