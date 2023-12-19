How is sex ed taught in your district? Search the data

Ohio is one of few states without state standards for health and sex education. In fact, Ohio law bars the Ohio Department of Education from proposing standards.
Ohio law does set general guidelines about what has to be taught, including abstinence-only sex education and telling students that the only 100% effective way to prevent sexually transmitted infections is to abstain from sex.
So how do schools figure out what to teach? Education reporter Eileen McClory obtained survey data from the Ohio Department of Education and analyzed it for our local districts. She found:
- Some school health teachers develop their own curriculum.
- At least three districts partner with their local health departments.
- At least 11 districts partner with a local faith-based program.
- Three districts partner with pregnancy help centers.
- One district partners with Planned Parenthood.
Go here to read McClory’s whole story, including explanation from local districts on how they devised their curriculum and thoughts from education activists on how the current system impacts kids.
SEARCH THE DATA BELOW
This is how local school districts develop their sex education curriculum, according to a survey provided by the Ohio Department of Education.
|School District
|County
|Description
|Ansonia Local
|Darke
|Darke County Pregnancy Help Center and local curriculum.
|Arcanum-Butler Local
|Darke
|The program used is "I Decide for Me" by Clarity
|Beavercreek City
|Greene
|"Go For The Gold" - delivered by Elizabeth New Life Center/Marriage Works Ohio; "Worth Waiting For" - delivered by Hope Rising; Textbook resources delivered by Health teachers
|Bellbrook- Sugarcreek Local
|Greene
|Health teachers use a curriculum designed from Bellbrook Sugarcreek Local and guidance from the national health standards as well as resources from SHAPE America and Wright State.
|Bethel Local
|Miami
|Health textbooks: Health: Making Healthy Decisions (Savvas)
|Bradford Exempted Village
|Darke
|This was a teacher taught lesson using a locally developed curriculum
|Brookville Local
|Montgomery
|Teacher directed. OAHC collaboration for the program Relationships Under Construction, Elizabeth's New Life Center
|Carlisle Local
|Warren
|Carlisle Local School District Curriculum
|Cedar Cliff Local
|Greene
|Family and Youth Initiatives
|Centerville City
|Montgomery
|Human Relations Media, copyright 2008
|Clark-Shawnee Local
|Clark
|Glencoe Health; CDC
|College Corner Local
|Preble
|Through health classes as a part of the normal curriculum.
|Covington Exempted Village
|Miami
|Glencoe Health book, copyright 2015, Classroom instruction by CHS Health/PE instructor.
|Dayton City
|Montgomery
|Textbook: Comprehensive Health, Goodheart-Willcox, 2018
|Eaton Community City
|Preble
|New Life Center/Program Name: Aspire; Name: Presentation created by local Registered Nurses from the Preble County Health Department
|Edgewood City
|Butler
|Instruction is in compliance with National / State Health Standards and is taught by a certified health teacher.
|Fairborn City
|Greene
|Miami Valley Women's Center Presentation "Worth Waiting For" (Middle School); It's Sex Ed Time with Eleanor Stein (Video 1 Body Basics and Video 2 Puberty); GW Essential Heath Skills (Middle School & High School)
|Franklin City
|Warren
|Franklin City Schools partners with Safe on Main which is an ADAHMS organization. SAFE on Main provides comprehensive services to Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking Survivors including crisis shelter, court advocacy, therapy and support groups. SAFE on Main also provides prevention education regarding healthy relationships, character building, and sexual assault prevention in schools.
|Franklin Monroe Local
|Darke
|CDC; Glencoe Health - McGraw Hill Education 2015
|Graham Local
|Champaign
|CDC
|Greenville City
|Darke
|Elizabeth's New Life Center, Relationships Under Construction; Goodheart-Wilcox "Essential Health"
|Hamilton City
|Butler
|McGraw Hill Education- Glencoe Health Copyright 2011
|Huber Heights City
|Montgomery
|Aspire school program from Elizabeth New Life Center
|Jefferson Township Local
|Montgomery
|Premier Community Health
|Kettering City School District
|Montgomery
|Dayton and Montgomery County Public Health
|Kings Local
|Warren
|The following organizations provide free resources that teachers have used to teach this content: P.O.W.E.R Prevention through ARCS, Healthy Visions, Maximum Freedom
|Lakota Local
|Butler
|We use the Lakota Local Schools curriculum to teach health.
|Lebanon City
|Warren
|Sex Education is taught during our Health Course at Lebanon Junior High and Lebanon High School. Venereal diseases is a part of that curriculum.
|Little Miami Local
|Warren
|Maximum Freedom (https://maximumfreedom.org/)
|Mad River Local
|Montgomery
|Teacher created documents/units
|Madison Local
|Butler
|This was covered during our Health classes.
|Mason City
|Warren
|Maximum Freedom
|Mechanicsburg Exempted Village
|Champaign
|Schools' PLP coursework and other materials in compliance with ORC3313.6011
|Miami East Local
|Miami
|The program was taught throughout Health Education class.
|Miamisburg City
|Montgomery
|Go for the Gold; Montgomery County Health Department; GW Comprehensive Health 2nd Edition
|Middletown City
|Butler
|This was taught to students in 7th grade. The Glencoe Teen Health textbook was used to provide content.
|Milton-Union Exempted Village
|Miami
|Teacher-created materials compliant with Ohio Revised Code are being used.
|Mississinawa Valley Local
|Darke
|Darke County Pregnancy Help
|Monroe Local
|Butler
|Maximum Freedom -Choices Matter
|National Trail Local
|Preble
|Marriage Works Ohio
|New Lebanon Local School District
|Montgomery
|Aspire--Elizabeth's New Life Center Go for the Gold--Marriage Works!
|New Miami Local
|Butler
|Edmentum
|Newton Local
|Miami
|Go For the Gold by Marriage Works Ohio
|Northeastern Local
|Clark
|Current health instructor covers these topics
|Northmont City
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Women's Center
|Northridge Local
|Montgomery
|We utilized the CDC website to provide guidance.
|Northwestern Local
|Clark
|Health Education Class and the Clark County Combined Health District
|Oakwood City
|Montgomery
|Health Smart
|Piqua City
|Miami
|Real Life Teen Choices
|Preble Shawnee Local
|Preble
|Teachers in our 9th grade health class
|Ross Local
|Butler
|All freshmen take health class at Ross High School. As part of this course of study, they study venereal disease and receive sexual education in accordance with the ORC.
|Southeastern Local
|Clark
|I Decide For Me High School Program
|Springboro Community City
|Warren
|Maximum Freedom
|Springfield City School District
|Clark
|Clark County Health Department; APEX online program Rocking Horse Community Health Center
|Talawanda City
|Butler
|Talawanda Staff 7th Grade and High School Health Teacher Glencoe 2015 Teacher made curriculum See Attached Document
|Tecumseh Local
|Clark
|Family Youth Initiatives, is a non- profit local organization which provides supplemental services for our student in addition to classroom instruction.
|Tipp City Exempted Village
|Miami
|Pearson 2022 Marriage Works in Ohio Go for the Gold
|Triad Local
|Champaign
|Glencoe Health and Wellness Teacher's Edition (2008)
|Tri-County North Local
|Preble
|TCN (Health classes) provided venereal disease and sexual education instruction materials.
|Tri-Village Local
|Darke
|Text Glencoe/McGraw- Hill, Copyright 2007, 21600 Oxnard Street, Suite 500, Woodland Hills, California 91367
|Trotwood-Madison City
|Montgomery
|Glencoe Health, 1st Edition (textbook)
|Troy City
|Miami
|Marriage Works!Ohio
|Twin Valley Community Local
|Preble
|Ohio Marriage Works presented the Go for the Gold program
|Urbana City
|Champaign
|Our health materials contained this content.
|Valley View Local
|Montgomery
|Health Education Today-High School Health Curriculum by NBCT
|Vandalia-Butler City
|Montgomery
|Go for the Gold Program
|Versailles Exempted Village
|Darke
|Versailles School Nurse, Versailles HS Health Teacher, and I Decide for Me Program
|Wayne Local
|Warren
|We utilized speakers and materials from The Warren County Board of Health for the health classes.
|West Carrollton City
|Montgomery
|Get Real, Comprehensive Sex Education that Works, Planned Parenthood
|West Liberty- Salem Local
|Champaign
|Chapters 18-21 in The Lifetime Health textbook. These chapters include Reproduction, Pregnancy and Development; Building Responsible Relationships; Risks of adolescent Sexual Activity and HIV and AIDS.
|Xenia Community City
|Greene
|The Greene County Health Department.
|Yellow Springs Exempted Village
|Greene
|Rights, Respect, Responsibility (Advocates for Youth)