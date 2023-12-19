How is sex ed taught in your district? Search the data

Credit: Josh Sweigart

Credit: Josh Sweigart

Local News
By and
49 minutes ago
X

Ohio is one of few states without state standards for health and sex education. In fact, Ohio law bars the Ohio Department of Education from proposing standards.

Ohio law does set general guidelines about what has to be taught, including abstinence-only sex education and telling students that the only 100% effective way to prevent sexually transmitted infections is to abstain from sex.

ExploreHow is sex ed taught at local schools? Ohio has no standards

So how do schools figure out what to teach? Education reporter Eileen McClory obtained survey data from the Ohio Department of Education and analyzed it for our local districts. She found:

- Some school health teachers develop their own curriculum.

- At least three districts partner with their local health departments.

- At least 11 districts partner with a local faith-based program.

- Three districts partner with pregnancy help centers.

- One district partners with Planned Parenthood.

Go here to read McClory’s whole story, including explanation from local districts on how they devised their curriculum and thoughts from education activists on how the current system impacts kids.

SEARCH THE DATA BELOW

This is how local school districts develop their sex education curriculum, according to a survey provided by the Ohio Department of Education.

School DistrictCountyDescription
Ansonia LocalDarkeDarke County Pregnancy Help Center and local curriculum.
Arcanum-Butler LocalDarkeThe program used is "I Decide for Me" by Clarity
Beavercreek CityGreene"Go For The Gold" - delivered by Elizabeth New Life Center/Marriage Works Ohio; "Worth Waiting For" - delivered by Hope Rising; Textbook resources delivered by Health teachers
Bellbrook- Sugarcreek LocalGreeneHealth teachers use a curriculum designed from Bellbrook Sugarcreek Local and guidance from the national health standards as well as resources from SHAPE America and Wright State.
Bethel LocalMiamiHealth textbooks: Health: Making Healthy Decisions (Savvas)
Bradford Exempted VillageDarkeThis was a teacher taught lesson using a locally developed curriculum
Brookville LocalMontgomeryTeacher directed. OAHC collaboration for the program Relationships Under Construction, Elizabeth's New Life Center
Carlisle LocalWarrenCarlisle Local School District Curriculum
Cedar Cliff LocalGreeneFamily and Youth Initiatives
Centerville CityMontgomeryHuman Relations Media, copyright 2008
Clark-Shawnee LocalClarkGlencoe Health; CDC
College Corner LocalPrebleThrough health classes as a part of the normal curriculum.
Covington Exempted VillageMiamiGlencoe Health book, copyright 2015, Classroom instruction by CHS Health/PE instructor.
Dayton CityMontgomeryTextbook: Comprehensive Health, Goodheart-Willcox, 2018
Eaton Community CityPrebleNew Life Center/Program Name: Aspire; Name: Presentation created by local Registered Nurses from the Preble County Health Department
Edgewood CityButlerInstruction is in compliance with National / State Health Standards and is taught by a certified health teacher.
Fairborn CityGreeneMiami Valley Women's Center Presentation "Worth Waiting For" (Middle School); It's Sex Ed Time with Eleanor Stein (Video 1 Body Basics and Video 2 Puberty); GW Essential Heath Skills (Middle School & High School)
Franklin CityWarrenFranklin City Schools partners with Safe on Main which is an ADAHMS organization. SAFE on Main provides comprehensive services to Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking Survivors including crisis shelter, court advocacy, therapy and support groups. SAFE on Main also provides prevention education regarding healthy relationships, character building, and sexual assault prevention in schools.
Franklin Monroe LocalDarkeCDC; Glencoe Health - McGraw Hill Education 2015
Graham LocalChampaignCDC
Greenville CityDarkeElizabeth's New Life Center, Relationships Under Construction; Goodheart-Wilcox "Essential Health"
Hamilton CityButlerMcGraw Hill Education- Glencoe Health Copyright 2011
Huber Heights CityMontgomeryAspire school program from Elizabeth New Life Center
Jefferson Township LocalMontgomeryPremier Community Health
Kettering City School DistrictMontgomeryDayton and Montgomery County Public Health
Kings LocalWarrenThe following organizations provide free resources that teachers have used to teach this content: P.O.W.E.R Prevention through ARCS, Healthy Visions, Maximum Freedom
Lakota LocalButlerWe use the Lakota Local Schools curriculum to teach health.
Lebanon CityWarrenSex Education is taught during our Health Course at Lebanon Junior High and Lebanon High School. Venereal diseases is a part of that curriculum.
Little Miami LocalWarrenMaximum Freedom (https://maximumfreedom.org/)
Mad River LocalMontgomeryTeacher created documents/units
Madison LocalButlerThis was covered during our Health classes.
Mason CityWarrenMaximum Freedom
Mechanicsburg Exempted VillageChampaignSchools' PLP coursework and other materials in compliance with ORC3313.6011
Miami East LocalMiamiThe program was taught throughout Health Education class.
Miamisburg CityMontgomeryGo for the Gold; Montgomery County Health Department; GW Comprehensive Health 2nd Edition
Middletown CityButlerThis was taught to students in 7th grade. The Glencoe Teen Health textbook was used to provide content.
Milton-Union Exempted VillageMiamiTeacher-created materials compliant with Ohio Revised Code are being used.
Mississinawa Valley LocalDarkeDarke County Pregnancy Help
Monroe LocalButlerMaximum Freedom -Choices Matter
National Trail LocalPrebleMarriage Works Ohio
New Lebanon Local School DistrictMontgomeryAspire--Elizabeth's New Life Center Go for the Gold--Marriage Works!
New Miami LocalButlerEdmentum
Newton LocalMiamiGo For the Gold by Marriage Works Ohio
Northeastern LocalClarkCurrent health instructor covers these topics
Northmont CityMontgomeryMiami Valley Women's Center
Northridge LocalMontgomeryWe utilized the CDC website to provide guidance.
Northwestern LocalClarkHealth Education Class and the Clark County Combined Health District
Oakwood CityMontgomeryHealth Smart
Piqua CityMiamiReal Life Teen Choices
Preble Shawnee LocalPrebleTeachers in our 9th grade health class
Ross LocalButlerAll freshmen take health class at Ross High School. As part of this course of study, they study venereal disease and receive sexual education in accordance with the ORC.
Southeastern LocalClarkI Decide For Me High School Program
Springboro Community CityWarrenMaximum Freedom
Springfield City School DistrictClarkClark County Health Department; APEX online program Rocking Horse Community Health Center
Talawanda CityButlerTalawanda Staff 7th Grade and High School Health Teacher Glencoe 2015 Teacher made curriculum See Attached Document
Tecumseh LocalClarkFamily Youth Initiatives, is a non- profit local organization which provides supplemental services for our student in addition to classroom instruction.
Tipp City Exempted VillageMiamiPearson 2022 Marriage Works in Ohio Go for the Gold
Triad LocalChampaignGlencoe Health and Wellness Teacher's Edition (2008)
Tri-County North LocalPrebleTCN (Health classes) provided venereal disease and sexual education instruction materials.
Tri-Village LocalDarkeText Glencoe/McGraw- Hill, Copyright 2007, 21600 Oxnard Street, Suite 500, Woodland Hills, California 91367
Trotwood-Madison CityMontgomeryGlencoe Health, 1st Edition (textbook)
Troy CityMiamiMarriage Works!Ohio
Twin Valley Community LocalPrebleOhio Marriage Works presented the Go for the Gold program
Urbana CityChampaignOur health materials contained this content.
Valley View LocalMontgomeryHealth Education Today-High School Health Curriculum by NBCT
Vandalia-Butler CityMontgomeryGo for the Gold Program
Versailles Exempted VillageDarkeVersailles School Nurse, Versailles HS Health Teacher, and I Decide for Me Program
Wayne LocalWarrenWe utilized speakers and materials from The Warren County Board of Health for the health classes.
West Carrollton CityMontgomeryGet Real, Comprehensive Sex Education that Works, Planned Parenthood
West Liberty- Salem LocalChampaignChapters 18-21 in The Lifetime Health textbook. These chapters include Reproduction, Pregnancy and Development; Building Responsible Relationships; Risks of adolescent Sexual Activity and HIV and AIDS.
Xenia Community CityGreeneThe Greene County Health Department.
Yellow Springs Exempted VillageGreeneRights, Respect, Responsibility (Advocates for Youth)
In Other News
1
Should pink slips interfere with gun purchases? Advocates, legislator...
2
Preble County deputy, second driver die in head-on crash
3
Turner, local statehouse delegation align legislative priorities
4
PHOTOS: Church and church activities are still a draw for people
5
Ohioans’ holiday travel expected to hit near-record numbers starting...

About the Authors

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top