Recovery, treatment, prevention themes of A Night of Hope

A journey to recovery or the prevention of going down the road to substance addiction may begin with one special event made possible through a partnership of two area agencies.
The second “A Night of Hope: Celebrating Recovery, Treatment and Prevention” will present a combination of treatment resources, wellness activities and a gathering of local health and wellness experts in one location, 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center. The event is presented by the Clark County Substance Abuse Coalition and Clark County Partners in Prevention and admission is free.
What sets “A Night of Hope” apart from other health events is bringing recovery, treatment and prevention together with two groups specializing in these resources that presents a continuum of care according to Carey McKee of Partners in Prevention.
“This way we can educate family members and caregivers on how to better understand and provide support and offer what they need to know where they can get support,” she said.
The event is for everyone with a variety of interactive activities available. Space is limited on some. These will include:
-Chair massages by Hannah Chamberlin, a licensed massage therapist.
-A fall painting activity representing relaxation therapy led by Tracey Tackett of Sip & Dipity Paint Bar.
-A 30-minute workout session led by Recovery X.
-A presentation on childhood trauma and adult substance use disorder by Dr. Huma Bashir and Sherry Akers, who will discuss how a youth brain can be affected by trauma, which could lead to abusing substances to deal with it and the warning signs parents can look for.
-A new feature will be a hidden in plain sight room sponsored by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, open to adults only. The setup represents a teenager’s bedroom and shows where youths can hide substances and the clues that can lead adults to discovering them.
-Light refreshments will be offered and door prizes available. Representatives of treatment facilities and prevention services will be set up and offer information.
McKee encourages anyone interested in a better community to attend and especially help make this a place for youth to grow and thrive.
“Our message is to delay that first use for youths to allow the brain to develop,” she said. “It’s a chance for the community to come together to create a climate to look out for their neighbors.”
HOW TO GO
What: A Night of Hope: Celebrating Recovery, Treatment and Prevention
Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Center, Springfield
When: 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday
Admission: free
More info: www.facebook.com/events/602239534675836
