Recovery, treatment, prevention themes of A Night of Hope

-Chair massages by Hannah Chamberlin, a licensed massage therapist.

-A fall painting activity representing relaxation therapy led by Tracey Tackett of Sip & Dipity Paint Bar.

-A 30-minute workout session led by Recovery X.

-A presentation on childhood trauma and adult substance use disorder by Dr. Huma Bashir and Sherry Akers, who will discuss how a youth brain can be affected by trauma, which could lead to abusing substances to deal with it and the warning signs parents can look for.

-A new feature will be a hidden in plain sight room sponsored by the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, open to adults only. The setup represents a teenager’s bedroom and shows where youths can hide substances and the clues that can lead adults to discovering them.

-Light refreshments will be offered and door prizes available. Representatives of treatment facilities and prevention services will be set up and offer information.

McKee encourages anyone interested in a better community to attend and especially help make this a place for youth to grow and thrive.

“Our message is to delay that first use for youths to allow the brain to develop,” she said. “It’s a chance for the community to come together to create a climate to look out for their neighbors.”

HOW TO GO

What: A Night of Hope: Celebrating Recovery, Treatment and Prevention

Where: Hollenbeck Bayley Center, Springfield

When: 4:30-7 p.m. Wednesday

Admission: free

More info: www.facebook.com/events/602239534675836