Raise a glass at Vintage Ohio South Wine Festival

A toast to regional wine lovers will be raised in Springfield once again this spring.
The 2022 Vintage Ohio South Wine Festival will unite some of the Buckeye State’s top wineries with the chance to sample their best and make a day of it with live music, food trucks and vendors in the spring weather, noon to 6 p.m. May 14 at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 4401 South Charleston Pike.
“It’s a nice break from the cabin fever of being inside,” said Donniella Winchell, executive director of the Ohio Wine Producers Assn., which produces the event.
Now in its fourth year, taking a break in 2020 and appearing in an abbreviated form in 2021, the event will bring back the feel it left in 2019 according to Winchell, and it comes at a time when wineries are outpacing breweries in Ohio.
“As an industry, it’s really grown in southwestern Ohio. Everybody around the state wants to come,” she said.
There will be 15 wineries participating, up from 13 in 2021, especially from the southwest area and locally including Brandeberry Winery of Enon and Dragonfly Vineyards and Wine Cellar of Urbana. Full bottles will also be for sale.
The experience will be complemented by a variety of food trucks with different items; vendors offering items including candles and chocolates and even a wine store with various items; and live entertainment from Weston Papp, noon to 3 p.m. and The Bridge Live, 3:30 to 6.
The action will be mostly in the youth building on the fairgrounds’ campus.
“The event is to experience wine but to taste it in a comfortable environment rather than worrying about how to pronounce a wine or getting that silly cork out of the bottle,” said Winchell.
She said Springfield and the fairgrounds are ideal locations, being just off of the Interstate 75 corridor and convenient to travel from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.
“Springfield is a good area for us. The fairgrounds has been terrific to work with,” Winchell said.
Tickets cost $27 each through May 12 with the code WOHVOS22, and admission includes a souvenir wine glass, free wine tote and samples at each winery. Tickets will be sold the day of the event for $32.
To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.ohiowines.org/.
