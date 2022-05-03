Raise a glass at Vintage Ohio South Wine Festival

There will be 15 wineries participating, up from 13 in 2021, especially from the southwest area and locally including Brandeberry Winery of Enon and Dragonfly Vineyards and Wine Cellar of Urbana. Full bottles will also be for sale.

The experience will be complemented by a variety of food trucks with different items; vendors offering items including candles and chocolates and even a wine store with various items; and live entertainment from Weston Papp, noon to 3 p.m. and The Bridge Live, 3:30 to 6.

The action will be mostly in the youth building on the fairgrounds’ campus.

“The event is to experience wine but to taste it in a comfortable environment rather than worrying about how to pronounce a wine or getting that silly cork out of the bottle,” said Winchell.

She said Springfield and the fairgrounds are ideal locations, being just off of the Interstate 75 corridor and convenient to travel from Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus.

“Springfield is a good area for us. The fairgrounds has been terrific to work with,” Winchell said.

Tickets cost $27 each through May 12 with the code WOHVOS22, and admission includes a souvenir wine glass, free wine tote and samples at each winery. Tickets will be sold the day of the event for $32.

To purchase tickets or for more information, go to www.ohiowines.org/.