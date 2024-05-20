24CV0374: Mycumortgage, LLC v. CLARK COUNTY TREASURER, Jane Doe, Name Unknown, Spouse of Christopher L. Meade, SR., Christopher L. Meade, SR, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT, foreclosure.

24CV0375: Robert Beverly, Administrator, Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation, Navistar, Inc., bureau of workers comp appeal.

24CV0376: Danielle Sparks v. Marcia Cork, Crawford Hoying Employee Benefit Plan, Ohio Department of Medicaid, State Farm Insurance Co., personal injury.

All cases are up-to-date.

Property transfers:

Sharon Krabach to Tiffany and Darryl Johnson, 2635 Casey Drive, Springfield; $160,000.

Peter J. and Lisa L. Miller to Janice D. Woods and Kristi L. Mcclelland, 2417 Balsam Drive, Springfield; $285,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Michael Turner, 608-610 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

Recoleta LLC to Nehemiah Foundation of Springfield, 512, 528-530 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

Nehemiah Foundation of Springfield to Seeds of Grace, 504, 518 W. High St., Springfield; $0.

Wellington Way Apartments LLC to Alejandro M. Valdez, 731 W. Mulberry St., Springfield; $31,000.

Lee A. and Paula J. Shaw to Lisa Dunn, 801 Montgomery Ave., Springfield; $51,000.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company to Melissa L. Carroll, 1328 Maiden Lane, Springfield; $37,800.

John Storey and Makayla Dasilva to Opportunities for Individual Change, 526 N. Light St., Springfield; $0.

Fifth Third Bank National Association to Luis Pacheco, 501, 505 Yellow Springs St., Springfield; $37,500.

Thomas E. Ayers Jr. to Mie T. Dares, 909 W. Columbia St., Springfield; $30,000.

Molly Thatcher, trustee to Justus M. Banks, 1213 Albemarle Road, Springfield; $175,000.

Mary E. Jochum to Heather A. Hepfer, 617 S. Tanglewood Drive, Springfield; $300,000.

Janie Homes LLC to EMT Homes LLC, 1918 W. Washington St., Springfield; $30,000.

Grant C. Edwards and Rohn Kennington to D P K Enterprises LLC, 1707-1703 Overlook Drive, Springfield; $0.

Dodridge LLC to Aubrey Workman and Garrett Miller, 700 Eastmoor Drive, Springfield; $124,900.

Phillip M. and barbara I. Cremeans to Joseph R. Cremeans, 850-852 Champion Ave., Springfield; $50,000.

Nancy J. West to Narissa J. Nichols, 869 Homestead Ave., Springfield; $135,000.

Greg A. Schafer to Holly Cripple, 2550 Tecumseh Ave., Springfield; $150,000.

Lisa J. and Richard S. Anway to Lisa J. Anway, 1314 Selma Road, Springfield; $0.

706 S. Burnett Inc. to 5 River Properties LLC, 1418 Selma Road, Springfield; $70,000.

Joseph R. Esthers to Tammy L. and Haylee Esthers, 1515 S. Belmont Ave., Springfield; $0.

Andree Klein to H & E Klein Investments LLC, 1501 Lexington Ave., Springfield; $0.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to William Krichbaum, 827 Elder St., Springfield; $0.

Patricia J. McNamara to Parker Ridge LLC, 1674 Catawba Ave., Springfield; $9,400.

David Dean to Nancy J. West, 1815 Edwards Ave., Springfield; $75,000.

Beverly A. Strader to Patrick Valbrun and Angeline Valbrun, 929-931 Sherman Ave., Springfield; $45,000.

Devon M. Jenkins to John J. Anderson, 1717 Warder St., Springfield; $158,000.

Patricia Wilson to Future Sights LLC, 222 Rosewood Ave., Springfield; $75,100.

Samuel D. and Jose B. Villanueva to Samuel D. Villanueva, 1307-1309 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $34,000.

Robert O. and Karen S. Scheerschmidt to Karen S. Scheerschmidt, 1316 Linden Ave., Springfield; $0.

Roscoe and Vivian Lester to Jack Spencer, 809-811 S. Center St., Springfield; $2,000.

Michael Smoot to Greathouse Investments LLC, 345 W. Liberty St., Springfield; $36,500.

Timothy M. Hooser to Jose D. Medina, 668 Homeview Ave., Springfield; $24,000.

Clark County Land Reutilization Corp to Elizabeth Tucker, 928-930 Clifton Ave., Springfield; $0.

Catz Real Estate LLC to Edward Torres, 1121 Olvie St., Springfield; $153,000.

TSCHIDA Investments LLC to Antoine Etienne, 460 E. Cassilly St., Springfield; $158,000.

Nancy E. Hines to Jennifer, trustee, and Nancy L. Andelova, 32 N. Kensington Place, Springfield; $228,000.

Wesley McGarry, trustee to Kevin J. Muhammad, 400 Englewood Road, Springfield; $289,900.

MKT Venture LLC to MKT Capital Inc., 252-254 Roosevelt Drive, Springfield; $89,900.