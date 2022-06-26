PrideFest draws big crowd to downtown Springfield

“There’s more understanding and acceptance and a willingness to learn (about LGBTQ culture),” he said.

Increased funding and support meant expanded programming. The weekend began with a Drag-stravaganza event at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co. on Friday evening that raised $2,000 for Equality that Scott said will go back into the organization for next year’s Pride events and other activities it supports.

Scott said people may not be aware Equality has several events including a day of remembrance in October for transgender community members who were victims of violent acts.

One of the younger attendees was also happy with the turnout. Titus Murray, 13, describes himself as gender fluid and this has always been a welcome place to feel like himself.

“I feel safe here, like I’m at home,” he said.

Murray’s mom is a programming chair for the event and he’s always looked forward to it, saying he loves the atmosphere, meeting new people and finding connections to people you feel like you know but don’t.

It’s why he feels confident in growing up in this community.

“You should always be yourself. You shouldn’t have to hide yourself or your feelings,” Murray said.

Although not a member of the LQBTQ community, Jack Legg previously served as Equality president to be supportive those who are and returned Saturday representing his employer. He’s proud to see the legacy.

“I like that this is a place where everybody can be free and to enjoy this community. I saw a lack of opportunities and didn’t want to see anyone excluded,” said Legg. “This is a real opportunity for people to express themselves.”

The plaza square echoed with music as a variety of drag performers danced in flamboyant costumes and energized the gathered crowd, that mixed people of various backgrounds.

Ryan and Megan Mellott of Springfield brought kids Lillian and Dylan to show support. They were proud when Lillian recently announced it was important to make people welcome in Springfield.

“Everybody needs to be supportive of one another,” said Megan Mellott. “We really love the spirit here.”

The Mellotts were return visitors to PrideFest and the only thing they didn’t like was the heat, but even that couldn’t dampen the spirit, especially when cool treats were available.

Following PrideFest, the fun continued in Veterans Park that evening for the Summer Arts Festival’s presentation of ABBAmania. The weekend wrapped on Sunday with a Pride brunch and decades of drag show.

Scott said this interest bodes well for the future and hopes to add more volunteer members and would like to boost sponsorships by another $5,000.

“We are open to anyone 18 or older. It takes a lot but we have a focus on recruitment and hope to continue building and are anticipating another big year” he said.

For more information, go to equalityspringfield.org.