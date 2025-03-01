President Trump to symbolically pardon Pete Rose, who died last year

Explore Pete Rose through the years

Rose was a Cincinnati Reds player and manager who fell from grace after it was discovered he gambled on games. He was banned from baseball by the MLB in 1989.

For decades, fans and even Trump repeatedly called for Rose to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame — he had more hits than any player in the game’s history, giving him the nickname “The Hit King.”

Being suspended from baseball meant he could not be inducted.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform saying he will sign a “complete pardon” for Rose this month.

That pardon is symbolic only. Rose was sentenced in 1990 to five months in federal prison for filing false tax returns. He was never charged with any crimes related to his baseball career.

For years, Rose denied that he made any bets, but later admitted he regularly gambled on sports.

While Trump can issue a posthumous pardon for that crime, his presidential powers do not extend to the Hall of Fame’s rules, or the baseball writers association and committees that choose Hall of Fame inductees, according to the New York Times.

Throughout the years, Rose made many pleas and applied for reinstatement several times, but it was never granted.

During his career, Rose won three World Series championships and was named National League and World Series MVP. He also received two Gold Glove Awards and was a 17-ti

me All-Star.

His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati, and he is in the Reds Hall of Fame.

Rose had 4,256 hits in his baseball career.