Prep for back to school with the Summer Sky Festival

The annual Summer Sky Festival, presented by the Clark County Department of Child & Family Services and hosted by the Heritage Center of Clark County, blends fun activities and attractions along with getting a jump on the new school year.

Plenty of animals, inflatables and games will be part of Summer Sky, which will be held 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave. Admission is free and the event is open to everyone.

For 15 years, Summer Sky has proven the big community party before heading back to class. It’s a little earlier than in past years, but there won’t be any less to do, according to Natalie Fritz of the Heritage Center.

“We’ve got lots of free activities, food, drink. There’s value in having this available for families,” she said.

Highlights will include the one of the most unique features: the Kaiyakura Fire Troupe, which will combine music, lights and other effects with a dance act on the Heritage Center’s second floor.

Other highlights include a DJ, who will spin live music, and a photo booth, which will capture memories of the day. An exhibit on display will include the Glen Helen raptors, a reptile rescue and a petting zoo, and the latter will have animals of all kinds along with the Bug Man’s popular exhibit of small creatures. There will also be a trackless train to give visitors rides, and Mike Hemmelgarn, who is a puppeteer, comedian, juggler and ventriloquist, will return to entertain.

Visitors can also get a backpack filled with school supplies for free to save money and effort. There will also be community organizations set up that can help with various needs along with crafts and other interactive fun.

The event will be rain or shine as activities can be moved into the Heritage Center if necessary.

It’s an important day for the Department of Child & Family Services, Fritz said, as it shows what they can offer, including fostering and adoption services. Others can discover the history and exhibitions the Heritage Center contains.

“It reaches people and brings them together for a day to enjoy a summer day downtown before school begins again,” Fritz said.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/clarkcountyhistory/.