Preliminary autopsy results show Bethel Twp. woman had several gunshot wounds

Noel Coles told a deputy that around 7:25 a.m. Aug. 23 he was near Jacqueline Coles’ house “watching the kids get on the bus,” according to an affidavit in the case.

According to court records, Jacqueline Coles filed a petition for an order of protection against Noel Coles on Aug. 5.

She stated in her protection order petition that Noel Coles had threatened to kill her “multiple times.” She cited an incident when he was at her residence “to talk” in her backyard and covered her mouth to muffle her screaming. She said her teenaged son walked outside and saw it happen.

“I fear for my life and that of my children,” she wrote.

Jacqueline Coles was the director of nursing at Laurelwood Assisted Living in Dayton. The cause of her death will be released in the final autopsy results.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating her death.