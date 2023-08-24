BreakingNews
Power lines reported down in Clark County, closing roads

Power lines were reportedly downed as thunderstorms, rain and and wind hit the Clark County area.

Electric lines were reported down Thursday morning on New Carlisle Pike between McKees Mill Run and Brubaker Drive in Bethel Twp., Snyder Domer Road between Hominy Ridge and Willowdale roads in German Twp., as well as on Milton Carlisle Road between Free and Bischoff roads in Bethel Twp., according to the Clark County Engineer’s Office.

However, the lines on Milton Carlisle Road have been cleaned up and the road reopened as of 9 a.m.

New Carlisle Pike and Snyder Domer Road will be reopened once lines have been cleaned up.

