Police: Shootings must stop; Springfield homicide total already equals all 2024

Three shootings Wednesday in south and southeast Springfield resulted in two deaths; two are believed related, but police won’t discuss suspects
Springfield Police are investigating a crash and shooting near South Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. MARSHALL GORBY/CONTRIBUTED

Police said Friday that the two homicides Wednesday in southeast Springfield were unrelated, but a third shooting 20 minutes after the second homicide stemmed from that second killing.

The homicides happened just under 12 hours apart, from the death of 31-year-old Randy Graham Jr. on Buckeye Street just after 3 a.m., to the death of 16-year-old Da’Meko Taborn about eight blocks away on South Limestone Street at 2:24 p.m.

“This has to stop. Enough is enough,” Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott said at a Friday press conference. “When you’re watching families grieve at a crime scene, watching families in agony and pain, and understanding the impact that has, we have to see that. We have to understand that we have to come together as a community. ... Public safety and safety is a shared responsibility.”

Graham, 31, was killed in the Buckeye Street shooting by a gunshot to the right side of his chest near his armpit.

Taborn, 16, was killed in the second shooting and was found in a black SUV crashed into a brick house on the northeast corner of Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue, Sgt. James Byron said Friday. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliot, left, listens as Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron speaks at a press conference on Friday, May 16, 2025, about three shootings that resulted in two homicides. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF

About 20 minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue, a few blocks away. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital. Byron said the man has since been released from the hospital.

The nonfatal third shooting is believed to be connected to Taborn’s murder, but not to that of Graham, Byron said.

In response to a question about whether there is a present danger to the public now, Byron said the investigations were independent and said “I don’t really want to go further into it.”

He declined to share if suspects had been identified.

Taborn and Graham lived in the neighborhoods in which they died but “not necessarily on that street,” Byron said.

This brings Springfield’s homicide total to six for the year — the same as for all of 2024.

“Obviously not a stat that we want to be comparing to last year, but we are well ahead of where we should be,” Byron said.

Elliott urged the community to stay vigilant.

“Be aware of your surroundings. If you see something, say something.” Elliott said. “And for both of these incidents and just like others that we’ve had, any information that anybody can provide, if somebody knows information on either of these situations, please reach out to us.”

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.