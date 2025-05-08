Police seek help in cold case; Hartman, Springfield mom of 2, died in 2008 arson

Just after midnight on May 9, 2008, the Springfield Fire Division responded to a fire at 1805 Sweetbriar Lane South in southeast Springfield, where they discovered Hartman’s body. She had last been seen just hours earlier, on the evening of May 8, by several people.

Investigators determined the fire was arson and Hartman’s death was ruled a homicide.

According to her obituary at the time, Hartman was a married mother of two who had studied machining and worked as assistant engineer of the production department at Tinker Omega.

“Despite extensive efforts by investigators and cooperation from neighbors and community members, the case has not yet been solved,” police said in a release. “The Springfield Police Division is asking anyone with information — no matter how small or long ago — to come forward."

Anyone with a tip 24/7 can call 937-324-7685, call Detective Kevin Miller at 937-324-7709 or email spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

“All it takes is one piece of new information to move this case forward,” Miller said. “We remain committed to seeking justice for Alia and her loved ones.”