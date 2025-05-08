Police seek help in cold case; Hartman, Springfield mom of 2, died in 2008 arson

Alia Hartman, died in 2008 in Springfield, cold case still being pursued in 2025

Updated 1 hour ago
The Springfield Police Division is asking for the public’s help in a 2008 cold case murder investigation.

Police are seeking information in the 2008 murder of Alia Hartman, 25, according to a release.

Just after midnight on May 9, 2008, the Springfield Fire Division responded to a fire at 1805 Sweetbriar Lane South in southeast Springfield, where they discovered Hartman’s body. She had last been seen just hours earlier, on the evening of May 8, by several people.

Investigators determined the fire was arson and Hartman’s death was ruled a homicide.

According to her obituary at the time, Hartman was a married mother of two who had studied machining and worked as assistant engineer of the production department at Tinker Omega.

“Despite extensive efforts by investigators and cooperation from neighbors and community members, the case has not yet been solved,” police said in a release. “The Springfield Police Division is asking anyone with information — no matter how small or long ago — to come forward."

Anyone with a tip 24/7 can call 937-324-7685, call Detective Kevin Miller at 937-324-7709 or email spdtip@springfieldohio.gov.

“All it takes is one piece of new information to move this case forward,” Miller said. “We remain committed to seeking justice for Alia and her loved ones.”

Alia Hartman. CONTRIBUTED

icon to expand image

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.