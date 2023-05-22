NEW DETAILS: 4 people in custody after reports of Springfield pursuit, Clark County crash

Four people reportedly are in custody now after Springfield police officers and Clark County deputies found a person who reportedly fled after being involved in a pursuit and crash Monday morning.
One of the people involved in the crash declined medical treatment, but another’s injuries resulted in CareFlight being called to the scene.
First responders began a pursuit about 8:20 a.m. in the south side of the city near a convenience store on Selma Road. One of four people in a Honda Odyssey reportedly got out and was detained in the city.
The pursuit then went into the county on Rebert Pike and Fairfield Pike, and the vehicle crashed near the intersection of Garrison Road and Fairfield Pike.
Roads were blocked in the area.
A Springfield Police Division official confirmed that one person fled the scene and went into a field. He was later found hiding among cows in a field.