Police previously searched for missing woman in home where body was found

The incident report states that officers also checked several homeless encampments, hotels and Frisch’s restaurant, where Dickinson worked. Staff at the restaurant reportedly told police that Dickinson would not leave anywhere without her cellphone, which was located during police’s Oct. 18 search of the duplex.

Some neighbors also said they had not seen Dickinson since September.

Dickinson is no longer listed as a missing person, police records show.

A Springfield Police Department Evidence Collection Unit vehicle as well as the Clark County Health District were at the scene collecting evidence Wednesday.

Crews wore hazardous material suits before entering the home where the body was found because the conditions were deplorable, police said. They also hung a white tarp around the porch as they processed the scene.

The house has not had running water in several months, officials said.

A memorial honoring Dickinson was placed in front of the house.