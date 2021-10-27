Police investigation underway at Springfield home

A police investigation is taking place at a Springfield home on North Douglas Avenue.
It’s not clear what the investigation is related to, but a Springfield Police Department Evidence Collection Unit vehicle it at the scene, as well as a vehicle from the health department.
Multiple people at the home were wearing white jumpsuits and a white tarp was being hung up around the home’s porch.
The department confirmed officers were serving a search warrant at the property.
Police are expected to release information regarding the investigation today. We are working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.