Police investigating fatal shooting on Linden Avenue
Police investigating fatal shooting on Linden Avenue

A possible shooting that may be a homicide occurred at Linden Ave., Springfield on Sunday, August 21, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

By , Staff Writer
21 minutes ago
Female victim is deceased; suspect is in custody.

A shooting reported at approximately noon on Sunday on the 1200 block of Linden Avenue in Springfield resulted in the death of a woman, police said.

“We did have one female deceased,” Sgt. Justin Adkins of the Springfield Police Department said.

Police have a suspect in custody. The identities of the victim and the suspect have not yet been released. No one else was injured at the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

Samantha Wildow is a health care journalist with the Dayton Daily News covering local hospitals, CareSource, community health, and other similar topics. Follow Samantha on Twitter @SamWildowDDN.

