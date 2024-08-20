Police investigating after man shot in the back in Springfield

A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back early Tuesday morning in Springfield.
Around 12:52 a.m., Springfield police responded to a report of a man shot near Champion and Hoppes avenues.
Officers found the victim inside a house in the 800 block of Champion Avenue, according to a police report.
The man was shot in the back and had a cut on top on his head from being hit with a gun.
Springfield medics transported him to Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The suspect reportedly fled in a dark-colored car in an unknown direction.
