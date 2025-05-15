Breaking: Police ID man shot, killed Wednesday in Springfield; second death was juvenile

Police ID man shot, killed Wednesday in Springfield; second death was juvenile

Two fatal shootings happened in span of 12 hours, and just 6-8 blocks of each other.
Authorities investigate a fatal shooting that resulted in a crash on South Limestone Street and East Euclid Avenue on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. JOSEPH COOKE/STAFF
31 minutes ago
Springfield police on Thursday released limited details related to three shootings that occurred in the south and southeast parts of the city Wednesday.

The first shooting, which was reported just after 3 a.m. on Buckeye Street, resulted in the death of Randy Graham Jr. He was found with a gunshot wound on the right side of his chest near his armpit near Buckeye’s intersection with Elder Street. Graham, who appears to have been in his thirties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting happened on South Limestone Street just south of The Dome around 2:24 p.m. The shooting resulted in a car crashing into a house on the northeast corner of Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue, where a juvenile male was found dead. Police found the victim in the front of a black SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

About 20 minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue, a few blocks away. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

A city spokesperson did not share details of that shooting victim’s condition.

Police did not comment Thursday on how or if any of the three shootings were connected. They did not respond to News-Sun requests on whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the shootings, or whether there were ongoing safety concerns for residents in those neighborhoods.

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts, government and more in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.