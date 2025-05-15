Police ID man shot, killed Wednesday in Springfield; second death was juvenile

The second shooting happened on South Limestone Street just south of The Dome around 2:24 p.m. The shooting resulted in a car crashing into a house on the northeast corner of Limestone Street and Euclid Avenue, where a juvenile male was found dead. Police found the victim in the front of a black SUV with a gunshot wound to the head.

About 20 minutes later, another shooting was reported in the 200 block of East Euclid Avenue, a few blocks away. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, and he was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center before being transferred to Miami Valley Hospital.

A city spokesperson did not share details of that shooting victim’s condition.

Police did not comment Thursday on how or if any of the three shootings were connected. They did not respond to News-Sun requests on whether anyone had been arrested in connection with the shootings, or whether there were ongoing safety concerns for residents in those neighborhoods.