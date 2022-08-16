springfield-news-sun logo
Planned power outage to impact 2,200 Ohio Edison customers

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
33 minutes ago

A planned power outage is scheduled for Thursday night and will impact a few Springfield streets, Ohio Edison announced.

The outage is expected to begin around 9-9:30 p.m. and will last for approximately 60 minutes as crews work to repair a substation in the area.

Impacted streets include West Rose Street north to the railroad tracks at West High Street, between Dayton Avenue and Yellow Springs Street; and, West Rose Street south to Leffel Lane, between South Yellow Springs Street and Center Boulevard, according to City of Springfield social media post.

There are both residential and commercial customers — about 2,200 in total — in the area that will be without power during the planned outage, according to the post.

Customers who will be impacted by the planned outage have been notified by phone. People with questions or concerns can call FirstEnergy’s customer service team at 1-800-633-4766.

ExploreBest of Springfield: 10 closest races with less than a week left to vote

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

