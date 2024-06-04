Pilot program success: United Senior Services to remain open Saturdays

The decision to keep Saturday hours “underscores USS’s commitment to enhancing the accessibility” of its programs and services for adults ages 55 and older in Clark County.

“Our members have greatly benefited from having an additional day to engage in their fitness and social routines,” said executive director Maureen Fagans. “By continuing Saturday morning hours, we are better positioned to serve current members and welcome new individuals who may not be able to participate during our weekday hours.”

The pilot program, which ran from Oct. 7, 2023 to March 30, started in response to “the growing evidence of the importance of socialization and physical activity” for older adults.

The center offers more than 30 programs and services to more than 4,000 members and 3,000 clients to support an active, involved lifestyle and independent living. Based on member interest, the center offers a variety of recreational activities, such as billiards, pickleball, fitness, aquatics and more.

The weekday hours will continue to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.

For questions or more information, call 937-323-4948 or visit ussohio.org.