What’s happening this week: Dinner event, food truck night and more

The Westville United Methodist Church is having a baked steak dinner tonight.

The cost of the meal is $12, and includes Swiss steak, coleslaw, green beans, scalloped potatoes, and dessert.

Those who plan to attend must pre-order by texting or calling Carol at 937 631-7227.

The meals are carryout only and may be picked up between 4 and 6 p m at the church at 76 N. State Route 560.

Ladies Night Out

Urbana Brewing Co. will host a Ladies’ Night out at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at 35 Monument Square.

There will be specialty cocktails, special food items and music by a female performing artist.

Explore Clark State enrollment event to feature country performer Ryan Mundy

Coffee Club

Walter & Lewis Coffee Club will be held from 7 to 9 a.m. on Thursday at 642 S. Main St. in Urbana.

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services will host this weekly coffee club, which is free. All attendees will receive an insulated coffee mug, free coffee, and donuts and will be entered into a monthly drawing for a gift card to a local restaurant.

Waterpark Luau

Splash Zone Waterpark will host “Themed Thursday - Hawaiian Luau” from noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday at 300 Eagle City Road.

Wear your Hawaiian or floral shirt and lei.

For more information, visit the waterpark or event page on Facebook.

Food Truck Night

New Carlisle Food Truck Night will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday in downtown in front of CVS on Main Street.

The food trucks will include Lilia’s Outside Cafe, Cray Cray Cajun, Mom Andrasik’s Hungarian Cabbage Rolls, and C Marie’s Sweet Seductions.

Be Your Own Boss

“BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build your Own Business” will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, at the Springfield SBDC, 100 S. Limestone St.

BYOB is a flagship training course that includes content created for brand-new business owners. Find out what it’s like to be an entrepreneur, understand the various ways you can structure your business, get the inside scoop on how to finance your business dreams, learn how your new business will impact your tax return and more.

The speaker is Rob Alexander, Springfield SBDC executive director.

For more information, visit contact Crystal Dotson at cdotson@springfieldsbdc.com or 937-322-7821.

Thursday Night Live Event

Urbana Brewing Co. will host Thursday Night Live at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at 35 Monument Square in Urbana.

Barley Priest, from Berrien Springs, Mich., will return to the brewery with their acoustic original and traditional Irish drinking songs.

Trivia Night

The State Theater will host “TNT - Thursday Nigh Trivia” from 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday at 19 S. Fountain Ave.

Get a team of up to 8 per table together. The event is themed. The winning table, second and third places get free drink tokens.