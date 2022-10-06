Pike County murder trial: Watch courtroom testimony live

Taking the stand Thursday was BCI Agent Bryan White, who discovered and collected evidence on the Wagner’s family property on Peterson Road in Pike County.

Once the Wagners were suspects, investigators in May 2017 combed the property for two days. At that time, the Wagners had moved to Alaska, where they lived for a year.

White told the courtroom the search also uncovered printouts that had been thrown in the trash. The printouts were of Facebook charts between a man and Wagner’s ex-wife, Tabitha, who testified earlier in the week.

Another printout showed a conversation between Hanna May Rhoden, one of the shooting victims, and Angela Wagner, though the messages were not read in court.

Shell casings and unfired .22 caliber rounds were found throughout the house and in outbuildings on the property, White testified.

Outside, investigators and law enforcement searched the property in a grid formation, discovering hundreds of shell casings, including .22 caliber long rifle, rim-fire casings similar to ones found at two of the four different crime scenes.

Matt White, a BCI ballistics and firearms lab technician, testified earlier in the trial that shell casings found at the Wagner home matched characteristics of shell casings found at the crime scenes and bullets found in the victims’ bodies.

WCPO journalists Felicia Jordan and Evan Millward contributed to this report.