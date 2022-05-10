Pennsylvania House to host national exhibition

The 48-foot trailer will showcase different aspects of Wreaths Across America’s mission, including several interactive exhibits, movies and information about its history and opportunities on how to support the mission.

People can sign up to sponsor a wreath for $15 at the event.

The exhibit will put a special emphasis on Vietnam veterans. Nowicki and husband John both served in Vietnam as members of the U.S. Air Force.

Any Vietnam veterans attending will be presented complimentary lapel pins and receive other giveaways.

Nowicki is pleased that three area DAR chapters are collaborating to sponsor the exhibit.

“This is awesome because one of the things the DAR does is talk about patriotism and taking care of our veterans,” she said.

Free parking will be available in the parking lot of Grace United Methodist Church, which is the neighbor to the Pennsylvania House. Nowicki said she and the DAR are grateful for their support of the event.

The Pennsylvania House will also be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for students.

It is also open for tours 1-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, depending on volunteer availability.

The DAR Lagonda Chapter will have its third National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17 at the Columbia Street Cemetery, also known as the Springfield Burying Ground. That sight is undergoing a revitalization project that should be completed prior to the event.

For more information on the exhibit or the Pennsylvania House, go to www.facebook.com/pennsylvaniahousemuseum/.