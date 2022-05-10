Pennsylvania House to host national exhibition

Springfield’s historic Pennsylvania House will host a national traveling exhibit designed to show appreciation for the service, sacrifice and patriotism of American military members.
The Wreaths Across America Mobile Education exhibit will be available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Pennsylvania House, 1311 W. Main St. Admission to the exhibition is free and the event is being sponsored by the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Lagonda, Urbana and Jonathan Dayton Chapters.
The Springfield-based Lagonda Chapter applied to have the exhibit in 2019 and was scheduled to appear here in 2020, but was wiped out by the pandemic. When the opportunity opened again, Lagonda Chapter regent Pat Nowicki jumped and landed it.
“It’s a chance to bring the community together to teach patriotism, remembering the sacrifice and service of our nation’s heroes,” she said.
Wreaths Across America is a national organization that annually sponsors National Wreaths Across America Day each December to honor those who have fallen and serve/served in the U.S. military. People can sponsor wreaths and lay them at various cemeteries where many groups including the local DAR organizations, do ceremonies.
The 48-foot trailer will showcase different aspects of Wreaths Across America’s mission, including several interactive exhibits, movies and information about its history and opportunities on how to support the mission.
People can sign up to sponsor a wreath for $15 at the event.
The exhibit will put a special emphasis on Vietnam veterans. Nowicki and husband John both served in Vietnam as members of the U.S. Air Force.
Any Vietnam veterans attending will be presented complimentary lapel pins and receive other giveaways.
Nowicki is pleased that three area DAR chapters are collaborating to sponsor the exhibit.
“This is awesome because one of the things the DAR does is talk about patriotism and taking care of our veterans,” she said.
Free parking will be available in the parking lot of Grace United Methodist Church, which is the neighbor to the Pennsylvania House. Nowicki said she and the DAR are grateful for their support of the event.
The Pennsylvania House will also be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. Admission is $10 for adults and $3 for students.
It is also open for tours 1-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, depending on volunteer availability.
The DAR Lagonda Chapter will have its third National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17 at the Columbia Street Cemetery, also known as the Springfield Burying Ground. That sight is undergoing a revitalization project that should be completed prior to the event.
For more information on the exhibit or the Pennsylvania House, go to www.facebook.com/pennsylvaniahousemuseum/.
