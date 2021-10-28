Pediatricians to answer parents’ questions about COVID-19 vaccine

The events will be held live on Thursday, Oct. 28, from noon to 1 p.m. and on Wednesday, Nov. 3, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Both sessions will be recorded and made available on Dayton Children’s YouTube channel.

Coronavirus by the numbers

Wednesday marked Ohio’s fifth day in a row reporting fewer than 4,000 daily COVID-19 cases, with 3,839 cases recorded in the last day, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

There were 2,444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday in Ohio, including 711 in ICUs and 451 on ventilators.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 55.2% of Ohioans and 64.5% of eligible Ohioans who are 12 years or older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Area health leaders say many parents are eager for the vaccine to be approved for younger kids but it’s difficult to predict how many will get their children vaccinated. Teens have been less likely than adults to have gotten the vaccine, and younger kids may go the same way.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 43% of Ohioans 12 to 17 years of age have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Clark County had 20,007 coronavirus cases and 360 deaths as of Wednesday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Champaign County had 5,183 cases and 74 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 66,235 vaccination shots have been given in Clark County, according to ODH. About 49% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and just over 46% have been fully vaccinated.

In Champaign County, 16,131 vaccination shots have been given. About 41% of the county’s total population has received at least one shot and over 38% has been fully vaccinated.