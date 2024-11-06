Patterson has early lead over O’Neill for Clark County commission

Former Health Commissioner Patterson and former Springfield City Commissioner O’Neill are running for the seat being vacated by Commissioner Lowell McGlothin, who is not seeking reelection.

Patterson was the Clark County health commissioner for about 23 years, with a 34-year career in total. As health commissioner, Patterson worked on passing a countywide levy to fund the newly combined health district. He also managed Anthrax incidents, a mass flu shot clinic that vaccinated more than 7,000 people in one day, H1N1 vaccinations and challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

O’Neill served on the Springfield City Commission for 32 years, losing reelection to newcomer Tracey Tackett last year. O’Neill is a Springfield native and Catholic Central graduate. His resume includes serving as a real estate developer/builder, restaurant owner and caterer.

Champaign County sheriff

Champaign County will see a new sheriff, with voters picking between Chad Burroughs, who defeated incumbent Sheriff Matthew Melvin in the March Republican primary; and write-in candidate Tim Durham.

Burroughs is leading Durham with 65.95% of the vote to Durham’s 34.05%, with 23 of 28 precincts reporting.

Durham is a court bailiff, deputy clerk and recently retired assistant patrol commander from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Burroughs is an auxiliary officer at the Washington Twp. Police Department, who also manages a family cattle and farming operation in Champaign County. He has run for sheriff multiple times in the last several years, beating Melvin out in the primary following a recount of votes.

Champaign County coroner

Two primary care physicians are facing off for coroner in Champaign County, with Republican Steven Tornik facing independent Kaleb Deam.

Tornik is leading over Deam with 59.59% of the vote.

Current coroner Joshua Richards is retiring.

Tornik has owned and managed a primary care office for more than 17 years. Deam works for Linscott Family Practice.