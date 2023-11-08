Springfield commission incumbent O’Neill trailing Tackett in early results

Longtime Springfield City Commissioner Kevin O’Neill is trailing in the first round of votes counted.

Tracey Tackett is leading with 63.3% of the votes to O’Neill’s 36.7%, according to early, unofficial results.

>> Live Election Results for Clark County

County election turnout was 47.72%.

Tackett, the owner of Sip & Dipity for a decade, also works with Clark County Partners in Prevention. She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, with a minor in political science from Wittenberg University, and a master’s from Ohio State University in public policy.

O’Neill is a Springfield native and Catholic Central graduate who has served as a city commissioner since 1992. His resume includes serving as a real estate developer/builder, restaurant owner and caterer.

He spearheaded the direct election of Springfield’s mayor — previously, commission members voted amongst themselves to determine mayor —and he touted endorsements by UAW Cap Council Local 402, Springfield Professional Firefighters IAFF, and fellow commissioners David Estrop and Krystal (Phillips) Brown.