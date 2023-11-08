BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: Follow live results here throughout Election Night

Springfield commission incumbent O’Neill trailing Tackett in early results

News
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

Longtime Springfield City Commissioner Kevin O’Neill is trailing in the first round of votes counted.

Tracey Tackett is leading with 63.3% of the votes to O’Neill’s 36.7%, according to early, unofficial results.

>> Live Election Results for Clark County

County election turnout was 47.72%.

Tackett, the owner of Sip & Dipity for a decade, also works with Clark County Partners in Prevention. She has a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership, with a minor in political science from Wittenberg University, and a master’s from Ohio State University in public policy.

O’Neill is a Springfield native and Catholic Central graduate who has served as a city commissioner since 1992. His resume includes serving as a real estate developer/builder, restaurant owner and caterer.

He spearheaded the direct election of Springfield’s mayor — previously, commission members voted amongst themselves to determine mayor —and he touted endorsements by UAW Cap Council Local 402, Springfield Professional Firefighters IAFF, and fellow commissioners David Estrop and Krystal (Phillips) Brown.

In Other News
1
Mental health, senior services levies passing in early results
2
Springfield-Clark CTC new facility levy trails in early results
3
Clerk of Courts incumbent Rice leading in polls
4
NEW DETAILS: Springfield man charged with attempted murder after woman...
5
Springfield Symphony to present Beethoven Piano Concerto

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top