Springfield Chick-fil-A restaurant to open this week

A popular chicken chain restaurant will open its first location in Springfield this week.
Chick-fil-A confirmed it will open a restaurant on Thursday at the site of the former Golden Corral Buffet at 1740 N. Bechtle Ave.
Cris Lopez will be the local franchise owner and “is looking forward to serving the community,” Chick-fil-A Inc. said.
The restaurant has hired 150 full- and part-time employees, and it will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out service from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
In honor of the new opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to partners in the greater Dayton area to help fight against hunger. The restaurant will also recognize 100 local heroes making an impact in the Springfield area with free Chick-fil-A for a year.
Chick-fil-A has several locations in the Dayton area, including in Beavercreek, Centerville, Huber Heights and Kettering. There also is a Chick-fil-A at Cedarville University.
