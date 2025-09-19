One dead in fatal Springfield Twp. crash

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Clark County.

The crash happened before 12:24 p.m. on U.S. 40 at U.S. 68 in Springfield Twp., when the driver of a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan turned south onto U.S. 68 and the driver of a 2016 Volvo truck traveling east on 40 failed to yield for a red light, hitting the Dodge Caravan, which then struck a guardrail, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.