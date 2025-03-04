OIC student indicted for bringing gun to Springfield school

OIC (Opportunities for Individual Change) has an alternative high school serving students across Clark County, which allows those who have fallen behind in academic credits to catch up in order to graduate on time.

According to court records, staff at the 10 S. Yellow Springs Street facility allegedly found a gun in Hall’s backpack Jan. 29. Staff told police they smelled marijuana coming from the student’s backpack and when they searched it, they found a gun, later discovered to have 14 rounds in a magazine.

Hall allegedly tried to flee when summoned by staff to a conference room and while being arrested. He told police another gun had fallen down his pants leg. The gun was found with a “switch” attached with a loaded magazine with 19 rounds, according to the affidavit. The switch made the gun fully automatic.

In the police van, Hall allegedly claimed the gun in his pants was not his, according to court records. He said while he was in the bathroom, another student asked him to hold the gun and when he refused, the student shoved the gun down the front of his pants anyway.

That second student denied the accusations and was arrested on charges of carrying concealed weapons, illegal conveyance of deadly weapons in a school safety zone, unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and tampering with evidence. He has not yet been indicted.