X
OIC of Clark County awarded $50K to help low-income youths

By , Staff Writer
39 minutes ago

Opportunities for Individual Change, also known as OIC of Clark County, has been awarded a grant to provide services to low-income youths.

The $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Faith-based and Community Initiatives will provide services to low-income youths ages 16 to 20 that will help them develop the skills and knowledge to enter and be successful in the workforce.

The funds will support the OIC’s Career Education for Young Adults (CEYA) program. The money will help a minimum of 40 youths during a nine-week program of personal and workforce development workshops that will address interpersonal skills, job search preparation and career planning.

Although the CEYA program will serve youths from low-income households (at or below 200% of the federal poverty guideline), the OIC anticipates some of the youth participants will also be parents themselves.

The program will be nine weeks long with four one-hour sessions weekly.

The topics for sessions will include motivation, thoughts, attitude; interpersonal skills, emotions and self-control; critical thinking and problem solving; career exploration, job search and planning.

The sessions will be delivered in small groups with the CEYA development coach, and program staff will work with employers to connect participants to opportunities and get feedback “regarding the participant’s readiness and ability to display behaviors that are conducive to success in the workplace.”

