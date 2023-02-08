OIC of Clark County awarded $50K to help low-income youths

The $50,000 grant from the Governor’s Office of Faith-based and Community Initiatives will provide services to low-income youths ages 16 to 20 that will help them develop the skills and knowledge to enter and be successful in the workforce.

The funds will support the OIC’s Career Education for Young Adults (CEYA) program. The money will help a minimum of 40 youths during a nine-week program of personal and workforce development workshops that will address interpersonal skills, job search preparation and career planning.