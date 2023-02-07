Clark County health district, others work to reduce infant deaths

In 2021, the Clark County Combined Health District reported 15 infant deaths. From 2016 to 2020, 41 of the county’s 57 total deaths were caused by birth defects and other medical conditions, including preterm birth, cardiovascular issues and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), according to the health district.

A total of 13 deaths in that period of time were the result of external injuries, including sleep-related deaths, motor vehicle incidents and other injuries. Three deaths were undetermined, according to the health district.

Infant deaths reported as SIDS and undetermined infant deaths are often suspected to be unsafe sleep, said AnnMarie Schmersal. She works as the infant vitality coordinator for Start Strong Clark County.

Key areas of focus for the coalition include health equity, fatherhood engagement, preconception and first-trimester health, breastfeeding, and infant safe sleep, according to the health district.

Rocking Horse Community Health Center on South Limestone Street is one of the organizations contributing to the coalition. Detrick said health care providers there work with expecting and new parents to outline what safe sleep looks like.

Health care providers statewide recommend that when parents put their baby down to sleep, they do so on a firm, flat surface like a crib. It’s also recommended that the baby is placed on their back to rest.

“Tummy time” should be limited to daytime hours under supervision for young infants, according to Detrick.

It’s also recommended that the baby’s sleeping space does not contain stuffed animals, crib bedding and pillows.

Detrick said some parents often feel co-sleeping makes them feel closer to their infants, but this elevates a baby’s risk of suffocation. Placing an infant on a sofa or chair for its sleeping space is also not a safe sleep habit.

Rocking Horse offers grant-funded parenting classes through its Madison County location. Any Rocking Horse patient can attend those classes, and the health center can also help patients secure safe sleeping resources like cribs.

“If you can provide that safe environment, that’s part of the battle,” Detrick said.

Non-Hispanic Black infants are nearly three times more likely to die than non-Hispanic white infants, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

This disparity is not fully explained by differences in maternal health factors and is also caused by the conditions within communities that may restrict access to needed resources or opportunities and create increased risks.

“To pursue equity in maternal and child health, it is essential to consider the unique circumstances of each pregnant and parenting family and consider the community in which they live, work, and play,” Schmersal said.

An online resource has been created for Start Strong Clark County at startstrongcc.org that includes comprehensive lists of local resources relating to health before, during and after pregnancy. This website features conversion to Haitian Creole or Spanish language, recognizing the influx of Haitian Creole immigrants in Springfield in the last few years.

Schmersal said this is a step for Clark County’s health agencies to reach out to people in the county who may speak different languages. The health district is also working to expand the number of community health workers who speak Haitian Creole for outreach and ensure its public health programming is available in multiple languages.

Detrick said Rocking Horse is undergoing similar efforts, as the health center sees many patients throughout the day who may not have English as their primary language. They’re working on producing educational videos – including videos about safe sleeping environments for children – about public health for Spanish and Haitian Creole speakers.

“We serve everyone, and we want them to get the same messaging as everyone else,” she said.