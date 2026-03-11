Trump visits Ohio and Kentucky to downplay Iran war's effect on economy and target a GOP antagonist

After that, Trump will visit a logistics packing facility in nearby Hebron, Kentucky, part of the district of Rep. Thomas Massie. Trump is backing a primary challenger to Massie.

Trump mentioned the U.S. strikes on Iran while leaving the White House on Wednesday, saying, “We have hit them harder than virtually any country in history has been hit, and we're not finished yet.”

The trip is likely to test of Trump's ability to cleanse his party of those who oppose him, but also to try to stay on an economic message increasingly strained by the military action launched by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. He’ll be “talking about the economy, which is, of course, the utmost importance to him,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Polls showed that Americans were increasingly wary of Trump's handling of the economy even before the conflict with Iran began, and fighting there has derailed Trump’s messaging, as the low gas prices he once bragged about are now surging and stocks that had set record highs have slipped.

Employers also cut an unexpectedly high 92,000 jobs in February, and revisions trimmed another 69,000 jobs from December and January payrolls — which the White House had previously hailed as “blockbuster."

None of that has stopped Trump from continuing to insist the country is booming — and blaming the Democrats for everything else.

“They’re the one that caused the problem," he told a House Republican meeting in Florida on Monday. "But we’re really bringing down prices big.”

Democrats say that costs remain high for many Americans and that, despite more than a year of pronouncements about major improvements since he returned to the White House, Trump hasn't done much to counter the rising cost of living.

After Democrats won the Virginia and New Jersey governors' races in November, the White House announced that Trump would travel the country to show that he’s taking kitchen table issues seriously and reassure voters nervous about still-rising prices and economic growth.

Since then, the president has made stops in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Texas — though his speeches sometimes have been more focused on his own political grievances than his plans to try to help lower everyday costs around the country.

This trip, however, marks the first time this primary cycle that Trump has sought to keep promises to punish members of his own party who oppose him on key issues. The president has endorsed Ed Gallrein, a farmer, businessman and retired Navy SEAL, who is running against Massie in Kentucky's Republican primary on May 19. Trump and Gallrein will appear together on Wednesday.

Massie is an outspoken Trump critic who opposed the White House-backed tax and spending measure and bucked Trump by pushing to have files related to the sex trafficking investigations into Jeffrey Epstein released. He's also opposed the U.S. strike on Venezuela that toppled then-President Nicolás Maduro and, most recently, the war in Iran.

“This isn’t America First,” Massie posted on X on Sunday, blaming the war for causing gas prices to jump.