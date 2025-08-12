Thunder headlining NBA's opening night, Christmas schedule for this season

MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the NBA champion Thunder will be working at home for Christmas this season, playing host to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs as part of the league’s annual Dec. 25 quintupleheader. BetMGM Sportsbook has the Thunder favored by 9.5 points.

The other Christmas games, released by the NBA on Tuesday: Cleveland at New York (favored at -2.5), Houston at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5), No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg and Dallas visiting Golden State (-4.5), and Minnesota playing at Denver (-4.5).

Some NBA Cup games are scheduled to be released Wednesday and the full schedule — 80 of the 82 games for all teams — is to be released on Thursday. The remaining two games for each club will be filled in December based on how teams fare in the NBA Cup.

“They make the schedule. We play it,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said last season, when asked about his club not being picked for the Dec. 25 lineup. “Our players, I know, would have liked to play on Christmas because that’s such a staple day in the NBA season. But we can’t control that.”

Well, they sort of did control their Christmas scheduling fate this season.

The NBA champions typically get invited to play on Christmas the following season; Oklahoma City beat Indiana in a seven-game NBA Finals last season. The Eastern Conference champion Pacers are among the Christmas snubs this year, after losing Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles tear that will sideline him for the entirety of this season and seeing Myles Turner opt to sign with Milwaukee in free agency.

The Knicks will be playing their 58th Christmas game, extending their NBA record. The first Christmas game in league history was at Madison Square Garden in 1947.

Boston, Philadelphia and Phoenix played on Christmas last season and didn’t make the Dec. 25 cut this season, replaced by Cleveland (which was the East’s No. 1 seed), Houston (which landed Kevin Durant in an offseason blockbuster from the Suns) and the Thunder.

Cleveland and the Thunder are playing on Christmas for the first time since 2018. The Rockets have a Christmas game for the first time since 2019.

James, if he plays on the holiday, will be making his 20th Christmas appearance in his record 23 NBA season. Only 12 NBA franchises have 20 Christmas games, and James could soon have that many as a player.

And it'll be a big NBA holiday in Texas: All three of the state's teams are playing on Christmas for the first time.

Opening night

NBC’s return to the NBA broadcast world officially starts with opening night on Oct. 21, when the Thunder (favored by 6.5 points) will receive their championship rings before playing host to Durant and the Rockets in the first game of the season.

That will be followed by Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Golden State taking on James, Luka Doncic and the Lakers (-3.5) in the second game of the NBC doubleheader. Those are the only two games on opening night.

MLK Day

Peacock and NBC will have four games on Jan. 19, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The matchups: Milwaukee at Atlanta on Peacock at 1 p.m. Eastern, followed by three games on NBC: Oklahoma City at Cleveland at 2:30 p.m. Eastern, Dallas at New York at 5 p.m. Eastern and Boston at Detroit at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Memphis, which typically plays on the holiday, is not this season. The Grizzlies will be returning from Europe, after facing Orlando on Jan. 15 in Berlin and Jan. 18 in London.

