No. 20 Miami (Ohio) dealt 1st loss by UMass in MAC Tournament, 87-83

CLEVELAND (AP) — No. 20 Miami (Ohio) suffered its first defeat with a shocking 87-83 loss to UMass in its first game of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Thursday, spoiling the last perfect record in Division I men’s basketball.
Daniel Hankins-Sanford made a tiebreaking layup with 29 seconds remaining, and the Minutemen escaped with victory in a quarterfinal game that had 12 lead changes and 10 ties.
The RedHawks (31-1) were the fifth men’s Division I program this century to go undefeated during the regular season. Now it’s the second to get tripped up in its conference tournament. St. Joseph’s lost to Xavier in the 2004 Atlantic 10 quarterfinals but was still a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Miami was the first squad since Gonzaga in 2020-21 to not have a loss going into a conference tournament.
