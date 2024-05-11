Man found dead after Ohio movie theater shooting. Person considered suspect is arrested

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., an individual “considered a suspect at this time” was taken into custody outside the police department in the Stark County city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Akron, police said.

The Canton Repository said it wasn't clear whether Davis or the suspect had been watching a movie at the theater. The body was taken early Saturday to the Cuyahoga County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, according to the Stark County coroner’s office.

Authorities were reviewing surveillance video from the movie theater and said the investigation was ongoing.

Regal Massillon posted a notice on its internet site saying “due to unforeseen circumstances" all showtimes Saturday had been canceled and the location "is currently closed.”

A Regal Cinemas representative told WOIO-TV in a statement that officials were working with local authorities and their primary concern was the safety and security of guests and staff. Officials said Regal Entertainment Group policy bars “weapons, props or fake weapons” and doesn’t allow guests to wear masks (other than face masks for health and safety reasons), face-paint or any “face-obscuring hood.”