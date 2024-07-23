Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital names new CEO

“For the board, it was paramount that we find a leader who is committed to Ohio Valley’s legacy of patient-focused, physician-driven health care,” said Rob Cercek, chairman of the board. “In Bill we see an engaging and compassionate leader who will serve the local community and our Ohio Valley physicians and team members well.”

Most recently, Perno served as market vice president for the state of Ohio with Cityblock Health, and has served as chief development officer for Value-based Care with Revere Health in Provo, Utah, vice president/COO of Mount Carmel Health Partners in Columbus, and president/CEO of West Florida Health in Tampa.

He earned an MBA from the University of Phoenix, is a fellow and board certified in Healthcare Management with the American College of Healthcare Executives, and has served for the past seven years as chairman of a national nonprofit out of Washington, DC, called the Amputee Coalition.

Perno said the “Care You Can Trust” reputation that Ohio Valley lives by is what made him say yes to this new role.

“The opportunity to be part of a physician-led healthcare organization that is intentionally looking at ways to grow and support community needs in Clark County and the surrounding area sparked my interest,” he said. “As a well-known and respected hospital in the region for its quality of care, I look forward to joining the Ohio Valley team in their commitment to clinical excellence and providing outstanding patient experiences.”

Ohio Valley, established in 2009 and located in Springfield, provides care for in-patient and out-patient elective surgical procedures and medical care, as well as affiliated services including imaging, 3D mammography, physical and hand therapy, robotic assisted surgery, colonoscopy screening, and comprehensive orthopedic and spine programming.