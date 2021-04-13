Ohio Supreme Court allows $3.5M New Miami speed camera case to keep rolling

Explore New Miami speed camera case heading to Ohio Supreme Court again

The speeders claimed the Automated Speed Enforcement Program (ASEP) violated their due process rights because an administrative hearing rather than court proceeding was used. The speeders demanded the village refund around $3 million collected on the $95 tickets. Accumulated interest was tallied at more than $400,000.

New Miami’s attorney could not be immediately reached for comment. The village has spent more than $360,000 fighting this case that has gone to the appeals courts several times.

The litigation has taken three visits to the 12th District and two visits to the Ohio Supreme Court, where jurisdiction was denied. New Miami challenged the lower court’s rulings on class action status twice and a sovereign immunity issue. Until Common Pleas Court Judge Michael Oster issued his final judgment, the village could not appeal the entire case.

New Miami has maintained it has home rule authority to enforce traffic laws and keep its citizens safe from motorists who speed.