Ohio State Highway Patrol continues investigation of Springfield Twp. crash

A 911 caller who said she witnessed the crash told dispatchers that the woman in the car was unconscious following the crash and that the male driver of the car – who looked like a teenager – was trying to get her out of the vehicle, as she appeared to be entrapped.

“The driver is definitely in shock, he’s very concerned,” the caller said.

Macy King said she was in the backyard when she heard the crash and ran out front.

She said a teen driver got out of the car after the crash and was concerned about the front seat passenger he said was his mother.

A man driving the SUV and two children in the backseat were not injured.

Another 911 caller said that the SUV hit a light pole. Glass was shattered and airbags deployed, the caller told dispatchers.

“I just stepped out of the front door and heard this screeching and I turned around saw a car making a left turn in front of the SUV,” resident Chuck Toll said. “The SUV hit him and the car spun completely around and the SUV skidded into the pole.”

The roadway was closed until after 6 p.m. Friday as emergency workers helped injured people, cleared debris and secured downed power lines, according to dispatch records.

The crash remains under investigation.