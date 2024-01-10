BreakingNews
Ohio National Guard to deploy 30 members from Springfield unit

Members of an Ohio Army National Guard based in Springfield will be deployed this week in support of the U.S. Central Command.

About 30 members of the 1137th Signal Company (Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced, or TIN-E) located in Springfield will be deployed, the Ohio Adjutant General’s Department announced Wednesday.

A call to duty ceremony honoring the soldiers will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road.

While deployed, the soldiers will provide installation, recovery, repair, and maintenance of telecommunications network lines and infrastructure throughout the CENTCOM area of responsibility.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

