Northwestern superintendent addresses school threat, says it was a rumor

Northwestern Local School’s superintendent explained in a video why high school and junior high parents on Tuesday got an automated call that there had been a report that a student had a weapon.
“I just want to let everybody know that there was no threat today at school, nobody brought a weapon, nobody made a threat and everybody is safe,” Superintendent Jesse Steiner said in a video posted on the district’s Facebook page.
A student sent a text message to their parent saying they felt they were in danger at school, so the parent called 911. This phone call then led to a “very quick and effective response” from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and German Twp. Police Department, in which resulted in 30 to 40 cruisers being out from the the high school.
“They came in force because they believed that there was a threat at the school. The reality is that there was no threats, no student made a threat, no student had a weapon,” Steiner said.
Some Northwestern parents have complained on Facebook about alleged threats made by a student this month. In his video to parents, Steiner addressed what he said was an alleged rumor going around about one student who is threatening the school.
“It is a rumor and it’s not a true rumor but it continues to go around and it was spread today and that is what prompted the text message from the student to their parent,” he said.
In the video, Steiner said the bad thing was that there were “students spreading rumors about another student that were untrue,” and the good was a parent called 911 when they believed there was danger, a student who felt in danger told someone, and that law enforcement agencies responded quickly.
Steiner said one of the things they need to work on as a community is to make sure they have accurate information so the district is not using resources out of the county to come to the school when no one made a threat.
