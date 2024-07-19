Northwestern senior crowned 2024 Clark County Fair Queen

“It’s my platform to be able to get out and talk to all of the kids across the county and to get more exhibitors to be at the fair,” Getz said.

The new fair queen thanked her family, her 4-H advisers and her livestock coaches for getting her to this point. Getz also received a community service award.

Getz is also a member of the junior fair board, she shows market lambs and she has taken quilting projects at the fair.

A three-judge panel included two former fair queens, Lara Borchers and Libbee Hastings, and local radio personality Aaron “Woody” Woods. Clark County native and radio host Nancy Wilson emceed the event.

The other two candidates included first runner-up Kylie Corbitt, a Southeastern High School senior; and Brooke Comer, a Northwestern High School alumna.

All three candidates received scholarship awards.

The Clark County Fair continues daily through Friday, July 26, with gates opening at 8 a.m., buildings opening at 11 a.m. and midway rides opening at noon. The fair closes at 10 p.m.

General admission tickets are $8 each. Children ages 5 and under are free and on Wednesday, July 24 – Kid’s Day – children ages 10 and under are free. Agricultural and privilege passes are available at the fair office and cost $30 each for the week. Passes can be used to enter the agriculture side of the fair.