Northwestern Local schools cancel classes Wednesday after bus crash

The Northwestern Local School District canceled all classes for Wednesday after a bus crash led to the death of an elementary school student.

In a social media post, the district said that grief counselors will be available for anyone who needs support.

Although classes are canceled, the elementary and junior/senior high schools will open at 8 a.m. for students, staff and community members who need assistance and want to speak to a mental health specialist.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families that have been impacted by this tragedy,” the district wrote.

The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. in the 4100 block of Troy Road (Ohio 41) at Lawrenceville near the German Twp. fire station. A student was thrown from the bus during the crash and died, while 23 more were taken to local hospitals.

Emergency crews responded to the crash from all around the county, and due to the number of people injured was declared a “mass casualty event.”