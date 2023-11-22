Northridge pizza shop owners retire, pass legacy on to 3 new owners

Owners of a local Springfield-area pizza place have retired and “passed on their legacy” to new owners.

KNS Short Stop, located at 1411 Moorefield Road in Northridge, was owned for more than 23 years by Rob and Sharry Koons, who are “officially stepping into retirement and passing on their legacy,” according to a Facebook post on the restaurant’s page.

The new owners — Ryan Mason, Mitzi McEnaney and Ryan Harris — are looking forward to providing the community with the “same delicious food, high quality service and welcoming atmosphere you all have grown to love.”

The three were all born and raised in Northridge and have a deep love for the community. Their goals are not to change the pizza shop, but to improve it as a whole, the post said.

In the post, the Koons family thanked the community they have served over these last two decades.

“It has been a pleasure to be part of such a great amount of people, businesses, schools and fundraisers over the years. The relationships we formed will always be part of us as we move to the next chapter of our lives,” they said. “Although there is sadness in our departure, we have great confidence in our successors. They have lived and grown in this community and know the importance of continuing and improving on the business of serving you.”

Nearly 50 people took to the post to comment about the news, thanking the Koons and wishing them luck on their retirement.