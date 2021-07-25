Northeastern to welcome new Northridge Middle School principal in fall

Northridge Middle School in the Northeastern Local School District will get a new principal in the fall.
Rob Linkhart, assistant principal at Kenton Ridge High School, was selected and approved as principal by the school board at the July 20 meeting, according to a release on the district’s website.
”Mr. Linkhart is familiar with our staff, community, and district and ready to hit the ground running in his new role,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “We look forward to seeing Northridge Middle School build on the successes of recent years and continue to flourish under his leadership.”
Linkhart will fill the position of Gary Miller, who resigned over the summer. He joins the leadership team of Rob Shaffer, the elementary school principal, and Mark Stoll, the middle school assistant principal.
”I am honored to be selected as the new principal of Northridge Middle School and look forward to getting to know the students, staff, and families,” Linkhart said.
Before becoming Kenton Ridge’s assistant principal in 2013, Linkhart taught biology and science at the high school, where he began his career in 2004, the release stated. He holds a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Dayton and a bachelor’s degree in biology from Wittenberg University.