Northeastern to welcome new Northridge Middle School principal in fall

Rob Linkhart, assistant principal at Kenton Ridge High School, was selected and approved as principal by the school board at the July 20 meeting, according to a release on the district’s website.

”Mr. Linkhart is familiar with our staff, community, and district and ready to hit the ground running in his new role,” said Superintendent John Kronour. “We look forward to seeing Northridge Middle School build on the successes of recent years and continue to flourish under his leadership.”