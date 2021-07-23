Clark and Champaign County health leaders urge back-to-school vaccines after pandemic fall in rates

Clark and Champaign County students will head back to their classrooms this fall, and public health leaders are urging parents to make sure their children are up-to-date on all of their needed vaccines.
Throughout the pandemic, many children fell behind on their regular immunization schedule, and it’s unclear how well they have caught up. When children are vaccinated, it provides personal protection against multiple diseases, but immunization also helps protect both those who may be too young to get the shots or the otherwise unvaccinated.
Some childhood diseases that are preventable through vaccinations include measles, mumps, human papillomavirus (HPV), chicken pox, whooping cough, polio, tetanus, diphtheria, Clark County Combined Health District Commissioner Charles Patterson said.
Patterson nodded to a growing population of people who are choosing not to vaccinate their children. The health commissioner pointed to vaccines as being a crucial preventative measures for diseases that were common years ago, but rare now.
“They’re only of the past because we’ve done a great job over the past 50 years in developing and giving children vaccines… making sure people don’t contract those diseases anymore,” said Patterson. “It’s important for us to continue to do this.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted this spring that public sector vaccine ordering data showed a 14% drop from 2020 to 2021 compared to 2019 data. Specifically, the CDC reported that the completion of the measles vaccine is down by roughly 20%.
Locally, Clark and Champaign Counties have witnessed a difference in immunization habits from pre-pandemic life to this year and 2020.
With the disruption of in-person learning and the state of restrictions, Clark County Combined Health District Immunization Supervisor Patty Free, a registered nurse, noted that the health district witnessed a decline in students receiving immunizations through the district. However, Free noted the department expects to see the typical rush of families bringing in their children for their back-to-school vaccinations. The health district t has seen an uptick in student immunizations, Free said.
According to a June nursing report submitted by the health district for the July Clark County Board of Health meeting, a decline in non-COVID immunizations is occurring in comparison to the district’s three-year immunization average. In January of 2021, for example, less than 140 immunizations were administered by the Clark County Combined Health District, whereas the three-year average rested at nearly 250.
Similar rates to the 2018-2020 average, however, occurred for the month of June, with the district administering nearly 140 vaccinations.
The Champaign County Combined Health District has also witnessed a small decline in back-to-school immunizations, but not a statistically significant decline that would cause concern among the district, said Health Commissioner Gabe Jones. Jones also noted that data didn’t necessarily connect this decline to the pandemic.
“Our services were hindered due to the pandemic,” he said. “But the percent isn’t significant enough to the point where we’re concerned.”
According to Champaign County Health District data, from 2016 to 2020, a majority of schools within the county had percentages of students who received all required vaccines that were above 90%, with the remaining few districts above 80%.
Jones pointed to the importance of immunizations as a preventative measure, particularly among school populations.
“If a large majority of students have their vaccinations, the likelihood of those unprotected students getting infected decreases dramatically,” Jones said.
He and Amanda Roll, director of nursing, noted that the health district plans on attending school orientations in order to provide vaccination clinics for students, but both also urged Champaign County parents to schedule vaccinations before the week prior to their school’s start date, as historically that is a busy time for vaccine clinics.
The Clark County Combined Health District administers vaccine clinics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
By the Numbers:
14: The CDC reported percentage drop in back-to-school immunization rates compared to 2019 data
140: Immunizations administered by the Clark County Combined Health District in June
20: The CDC reported percentage drop in measles vaccine rates compared to 2019 data