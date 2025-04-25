Northeastern schools investigate allegation about staff involvement with student

Northeastern Local Schools and local law enforcement are investigating an incident after the district became aware of allegations involving a staff member and student, according to an email Superintendent Jack Fisher sent to families Thursday night.

“As soon as this matter was brought to the attention of district leadership, it was immediately reported to law enforcement, and an official investigation is now underway,” he said in the email. “I want to reiterate that this matter is being investigated, and no allegations have been verified at this time.”