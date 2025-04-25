Northeastern schools investigate allegation about staff involvement with student

Northeastern Local Schools and local law enforcement are investigating an incident after the district became aware of allegations involving a staff member and student, according to an email Superintendent Jack Fisher sent to families Thursday night.
“As soon as this matter was brought to the attention of district leadership, it was immediately reported to law enforcement, and an official investigation is now underway,” he said in the email. “I want to reiterate that this matter is being investigated, and no allegations have been verified at this time.”
Fisher said the employee has been placed on administrative leave and is not allowed on district properties, “out of an abundance of caution.”
District officials said they are unable to share any other details at this time, and are cooperating with law enforcement to take all necessary steps with district policy.
“I understand that this situation is concerning for families to hear. While we are limited in what we can share, please know we are handling this with the utmost seriousness and care,” he said.
